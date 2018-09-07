The office of Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor on Friday said it was exempting the country's former head of state from legal action in a complex series of fraud and corruption cases and had communicated the decision to the country's National Court advising it to halt its judicial investigation into the matter because any unlawful actions would have taken place before the king abdicated and hence was covered by immunity.

Judge Diego de Egea of the court is investigating former king Juan Carlos I based on revelations largely made by a confidante who allegedly acknowledged knowing that the king possessed opaque accounts in Switzerland, that he had used her as a figurehead in order to hide his foreign assets, had accepted illegal commissions and was involved in a corrupt scheme spearheaded by his convicted and jailed son-in-law.