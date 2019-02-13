A TV grab taken from the Supreme's Court institutional broadcasting signal shows public prosecutor Javier Zaragoza during the second day of the trial of 12 Catalan pro-independence politicians involved in the illegal referendum held back in 2017at the Supreme Court in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA/SUPREME COURT OF SPAIN HANDOUT

Catalan regional minister of Agriculture Teresa Jorda (C) leaves the Supreme Court in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 13, 2019, on the second day of the trial of 12 Catalan pro-independence politicians involved in the illegal referendum held back in 2017. EPA/J.P.Gandul

TV grab taken from the Supreme Court's broadcasting signal that shows de 12 defendants during the second day of the trial of 12 Catalan pro-independence politicians involved in the illegal referendum held back in 2017at the Supreme Court in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 13, 2019. EFE/ Supreme Court Institutional Broadcasting Tv Signal EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EPA/Supreme Court institutional HANDOUT

The use of violence in Catalonia’s bid to hold an illegal separatist referendum and whether the central government’s response to the secessionist effort was proportionate formed the core of legal arguments at a court case where pro-independence leaders were on trial in Madrid on Wednesday for their roles in attempting to wrest the prosperous northeastern region away from the rest of Spain.

It was the prosecutors’ turn to lay out their cases in the plush surroundings of the Supreme Court against the leaders, whose lawyers argued that the only use of violence had been meted out by Spain’s heavy-handed riot police who had tried to block a peaceful and democratic vote and that the leaders were really being tried for their ideas.