The use of violence in Catalonia’s bid to hold an illegal separatist referendum and whether the central government’s response to the secessionist effort was proportionate formed the core of legal arguments at a court case where pro-independence leaders were on trial in Madrid on Wednesday for their roles in attempting to wrest the prosperous northeastern region away from the rest of Spain.
It was the prosecutors’ turn to lay out their cases in the plush surroundings of the Supreme Court against the leaders, whose lawyers argued that the only use of violence had been meted out by Spain’s heavy-handed riot police who had tried to block a peaceful and democratic vote and that the leaders were really being tried for their ideas.