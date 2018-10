Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Maria Reyes Maroto Illera speaks during an entrepreneurs meeting at the Cervantes Institute in Beijing, China, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Maria Reyes Maroto Illera (L) listens as a Chinese attendee speaks during an entrepreneurs meeting at the Cervantes Institute in Beijing, China, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Maria Reyes Maroto Illera reacts during an entrepreneurs meeting at the Cervantes Institute in Beijing, China, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Spanish trade minister has reaffirmed Spain's interest in participating in China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, Spanish government sources said Friday.

"Two axes of this initiative are very important for Spanish companies: connectivity and trade facilitation," said Reyes Maroto at the meeting of the XXVIII Sino-Spanish Mixed Committee, which she co-chaired Thursday night in Beijing with Chinese commerce minister Zhong Shan.