A commemoration ceremony at Atocha train station in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 11, 2019, in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

White balloons are released into the air during a tribute ceremony held at the Forest of Remembrance in Retiro Park in Madrid, Spain, 11 March 2019, in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO