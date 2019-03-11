Spain marked the 15th anniversary of the country’s most deadly terror attack on Monday.
A series of explosions in morning commuter trains traveling into Madrid's main Atocha station killed 192 people and injured more than 2,000 others.
A relative of a victim places flowers during a commemoration ceremony at Atocha train station in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZIPI
A commemoration ceremony at Atocha train station in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 11, 2019, in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack. EPA-EFE/ZIPI
White balloons are released into the air during a tribute ceremony held at the Forest of Remembrance in Retiro Park in Madrid, Spain, 11 March 2019, in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO
