Passengers arrive at Barajas international airport in Madrid, Spain on 7 June 2021. EFE/Fernando Villar

Spain reopens to tourists with proof of vaccination

Vaccinated travelers from outside the European Union’s free-travel area can enter Spain with no restrictions from Monday.