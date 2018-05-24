Former treasurer of ruling People's Party (PP) Luis Barcenas (2L) arrives to testify in the so-called Gurtel corruption trial at the National Court in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Luis Barcenas (C), the former treasurer of ruling People's Party (PP), is surrounded by reporters asking for a statement after he testified in the so-called Gurtel corruption trial at the National Court, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Spain's ruling Popular Party has been found guilty of fraudulent financial dealings and a former party treasurer has been sentenced to spend more than 33 years in jail after being found guilty, among other charges, of unlawfully accumulating 48.2 million euros ($56.5) in bank accounts he held in Switzerland while he was in charge of the party's accounts, the National Court said in a ruling Thursday.

Luis Bárcenas, who started working in the party's accounts department in 1990, was found guilty alongside his wife, Rosalía Iglesias, who was handed a 15-year sentence for collusion for helping her husband pay cash into bank accounts they held in Spain and Switzerland alleging they had obtained the money from the sale of works of art.