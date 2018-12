People's Party (PP) candidate, Juanma Moreno, casts his vote at a polling station during the Andalusian regional election, in Malaga, Spain, Dec. 2, 2018. EFE/ Daniel PéreZ

The Adelante Andalucía candidate, Teresa Rodríguez, during the Andalusian regional election, in La Salle Viña (Cádiz), Spain, Dec. 2, 2018 . EFE

The regional president of the Junta de Andalucía, Susana Díaz, during the Andalusian regional election, in Triana en Sevilla, Spain, Dec. 2, 2018. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Polling stations in Spain's southern province of Andalusia opened Sunday for regional elections in the ruling Socialist Party's most influential stronghold that will be closely observed to see how the minority national government's policies are being perceived among staunch supporters.

Socialists have governed in the expansive territory of Andalusia since the country's regional autonomy arrangement was established in 1982.