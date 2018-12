Drivers get trapped in long queues as Catalan pro-independence supporters called by the Committees for the Defence of the Republic (CDR) blocked the AP-7 highway to protest against the Spanish Government's Cabinet Meeting that is unusually taking place in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN TOWNSEND

A Catalan masked pro-independence supporter takes part in protest near the Llotja de Mar building, where the Spanish Government's Cabinet Meeting is taking place in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTA PEREZ

Drivers wait outside their vehicles as Catalan pro-independence people called by the Committees for the Defence of the Republic (CDR) blocked the AP-7 highway to protest against the Spanish Government's Cabinet Meeting that is unusually taking place in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN TOWNSEND

Catalan pro-independence supporters protest near the Llotja de Mar building, where the Spanish Government's Cabinet Meeting is unusually taking place in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

Catalan pro-independence people called by the Committees for the Defence of the Republic block a section of the AP-7 highway to protest against the Spanish Government's Cabinet Meeting that is unusually taking place in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAUME SELLART

Catalan pro-independence supporters throw smoke bombs against the Mossos d´Esquadra as they protest near the Llotja de Mar building, where the Spanish Government's Cabinet Meeting is unusually taking place in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTA PEREZ

A Catalan pro-independence supporter waves an Estelada flag in front of the Mossos d´Esquadra policemen as they protest near the Llotja de Mar building, where the Spanish Government's Cabinet Meeting is unusually taking place in Barcelona, Spain. Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Scores of Catalan pro-independence supporters clashed with police and blocked major roads Friday to coincide with the Spanish Government's cabinet meeting which was unusually taking place in Barcelona instead of Madrid.

Members of the pro-independence group Committees for the Defense of the Republic rallied supporters, called for major blockades on roads and disruption in the Catalan capital to protest the meeting.