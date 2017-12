Sub-Saharan migrants arrive at the Spanish port of Tarifa after their rescue at sea on Dec. 23, 2017. Some 22 Sub-Saharan migrants were rescued while sailing on three small boats towards Spanish territory. EFE/ A.carrasco Ragel

Spanish security forces estimate that more than 1,000 mostly sub-Saharan immigrants are congregated near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta and may well attempt to illegally enter the coastal city, thus gaining entry into the European Union.

Police told EFE that the migrants could try a massive assault on the border fence at any time, and security personnel are on alert in the area.