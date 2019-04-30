People's Party (PP) presidential candidate Pablo Casado addresses the supporters on the results of the general elections at the party´s headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Javier Lizon

The leader of Spain's conservative Popular Party on Tuesday sought to restore his party's credentials as a force on the center-right following its dreadful outing in recent general elections that saw it lose more seats than it won, dropping from 137 to just 66.

Following a meeting with leaders at the party's Madrid headquarters, Pablo Casado tried to distance between the PP and its two main contenders on the right of Spanish politics, the center-right, business-friendly Ciudadanos ("Citizens" in Spanish, Cs) and the far-right Vox.