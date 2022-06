Popular Party's candidate for Regional President in Andalucia Juanma Moreno greets his supporters in Sevilla, 19 June 2022. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Spain’s conservative Popular Party won a historic majority in Andalusia’s regional election Sunday, a poll widely regarded as a litmus test ahead of general elections next year.

Left-wing parties saw their vote share drop in the region, a stronghold of the Socialist Party (PSOE) for nearly 40 years after the country’s return to democracy in the late 1970s.