Spain's King Felipe VI on Thursday invited French President Emmanuel Macron to return to Spain on a state visit to verify the reality of "a modern Spain" with "the capacity for ongoing renovation" based on the values of "democratic coexistence" inspired by the Constitution.
In his toast at the gala dinner hosted by the Spanish king, Macron urged to reinforce the "friendship and alliance" between the two countries and called to "refound" the "European hope" in an "open continent proud of its "asylum laws," yet concerned with "protecting its borders and citizens."