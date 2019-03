Spain’s Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell (2L), poses for photographers along with Gambian President, Adama Barrow (c), Gambian Foreign Minister, Mamadou Tangara (3R), among others, in Banjul, Gambia, Mar. 05,2019. EPA-EFE/MARIA RODRIGUEZ

Spain's foreign minister on Tuesday said the African continent had great potential for development but warned its future success would depend on tackling instability in the region, including the ongoing issue of migration.

Josep Borrell spoke to reporters in Gambia during in a visit in which he met with the West African nation's President Adama Barrow, Vice-President Ousainou Darboe and Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, among other officials.