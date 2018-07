Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn (L) and Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell at the start of EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, July 16, 2018. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Spain's minister of foreign affairs said Monday that extraditing the exiled ex-president of the northeastern region of Catalonia from Germany to Spain depended on the judiciary of both countries and not their governments.

Speaking at a European Union foreign affairs meeting, Josep Borrell said the extradition of Carles Puigdemont, who is wanted by Spain to face charges of alleged rebellion, sedition and embezzlement, was entirely a legal matter.