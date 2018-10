Spanish Minister for European foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles (R) at the start of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, Oct 15, 2018. Foreign ministers will discuss the aspects of Venezuela among other issues. EFE- EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (L) and Spanish Minister for European foreign Affairs Josep Borrell (R) at the start of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, Oct 15, 2018. Foreign ministers will discuss the aspects of Venezuela, among other issues. EFE-EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

Spain's minister of foreign affairs said Monday upon arrival to a European Union Council in Luxembourg that the situation in Venezuela was on the agenda and that no further sanctions against Caracas were expected.

Josep Borrell told EFE that neither Spain nor any other EU country had suggested modifying the sanctions against Venezuela and insisted Madrid's position was based on facilitating a solution through dialogue, without disregarding the current sanctions in place.