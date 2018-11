Spain's foreign minister has been fined 30,000 euros ($33,980) by the national stock market regulator for what it described as a very serious breach in rules intended to govern insider trading, an infringement that has on Tuesday triggered calls for his resignation.

The fine imposed by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on Josep Borrell was for the sale of shares in energy company Abengoa while he was a board member and was published in Spain's official state bulletin.