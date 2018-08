General view of the El Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) memorial complex in the town of San Lorenzo del Escorial, some 40 kilometers from Madrid, Spain, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Outside view of the main entrance to El Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) memorial complex in the town of San Lorenzo del Escorial, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA/MARISCAL

Spain's government approved a law on Friday to enable the exhumation of a former military dictator from a massive and triumphal mausoleum just outside Madrid with a view to his re-interment in a less contentious and more suitable tomb.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said the law created the legal framework whereby the body of Gen. Francisco Franco can be removed from the Valley of the Fallen, 55 kilometers (34 miles) northwest of Madrid.