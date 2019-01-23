The Spanish government is pressing for the Roman Catholic Church to fulfill a commitment it made to authorize the exhumation of the remains of ex-military dictator Francisco Franco from a vast basilica on the outskirts of Madrid, the deputy prime minister told EFE in an exclusive interview published Wednesday.
Carmen Calvo said that while the Vatican and the supreme body of the Church in Spain had both given assurances that no obstacles would be placed in the way of the planned exhumation, the prior of the Benedictine abbey of the Valley of the Fallen, where Franco is buried, has denied the government access to the tomb.