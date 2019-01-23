Members of Spain's national-socialist nationalist movement Falange, a party founded in 1933 by Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, wave the party's flag at a memorial held at the Valle de los Caidos, 56 km outside Madrid, Nov. 18, 2007. EPA/FILE/J.C. HIDALGO

People pose for a photo holding a Franco era Spanish flag (C-L) and a Spanish Falangist Movement's flag (C-R) on the esplanade of the El Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) memorial complex in the town of San Lorenzo del Escorial, 40 kilometers from Madrid, Spain, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARISCAL

The Spanish government is pressing for the Roman Catholic Church to fulfill a commitment it made to authorize the exhumation of the remains of ex-military dictator Francisco Franco from a vast basilica on the outskirts of Madrid, the deputy prime minister told EFE in an exclusive interview published Wednesday.

Carmen Calvo said that while the Vatican and the supreme body of the Church in Spain had both given assurances that no obstacles would be placed in the way of the planned exhumation, the prior of the Benedictine abbey of the Valley of the Fallen, where Franco is buried, has denied the government access to the tomb.