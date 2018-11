A handout Spanish Guardia Civil image taken in Barbate (Cadiz) shows the body of a fifth migrant that drowned on Nov 5, 2018 after an illegal migrant ship with 40 people on board hit rocks off the Spanish coast. On Nov 8, the Guardia Civil recovered on Thursday a seventh body as they continue searching for another 10 missing migrants, who may have made it to the shore or drrowned. EPA-EFE (FILE)

A handout Spanish Guardia Civil image taken in Barbate (Cadiz) shows the body of a fifth migrant that drowned on Nov 5, 2018 after an illegal migrant ship with 40 people on board hit rocks off the Spanish coast. On Nov 8, the Guardia Civil recovered on Thursday a seventh body as they continue searching for another 10 missing migrants, who may have made it to the shore or drrowned. EPA-EFE (FILE)

A handout Spanish Guardia Civil image taken in Barbate (Cadiz) shows the body of a fifth migrant that drowned on Nov 5, 2018 after an illegal migrant ship with 40 people on board hit rocks off the Spanish coast. On Nov 8, the Guardia Civil recovered on Thursday a seventh body as they continue searching for another 10 missing migrants, who may have made it to the shore or drrowned. EPA-EFE (FILE)

The Spanish Guardia Civil police force recovered on Thursday a seventh body from a migrant boat shipwreck that had hit rocks close to a beach near the southwestern port city of Cadiz.

The tragic incident took place Monday when a boat full of migrants attempting to reach Spain by crossing the Strait of Gibraltar hit rocks just off a beach in the coastal village of Los Caños de Meca.