Tourists protect themselves from the sun during the heat wave in the El Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 2, 2018. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

A heat wave that is engulfing the southern regions of the Iberian Peninsula claimed its first mortal victim when a worker suffering from severe heat stroke died in a hospital in Spain, a Health Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

The 48-year-old construction worker, whose name was not revealed, succumbed to heat stroke on Tuesday while working at a construction site on a highway in the southeastern province of Murcia, according to the ministry.