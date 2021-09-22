Spain's Iberostar announced Tuesday that it will reopen 16 of the 17 hotels it operates in Cuba and will open another facility in Cayo Cruz between November and January 2022, within the context of Havana's reopening of the island nation's borders.

The director of marketing for the tourism and hotel group in Havana, Alexei Torres, told the press that during the firm's new business phase it will maintain the appropriate health protocols and will establish a medical and epidemiological team at each hotel, among other measures.