Spanish police have been joined by the country's intelligence services on Thursday as investigators tried to get to the bottom of a break-in at North Korea's embassy in Madrid where a group of men allegedly bound and gagged staff before making off with a number of computers in a story shrouded in levels of secrecy befitting of the reclusive Asian nation.

Sources involved in the investigation told EFE that Spain's national intelligence agency (CNI) had joined national police agents in the probe after Spanish media reported some details of the suspected break-in, which took place on Jan. 22, at the hermit kingdom's plush embassy villa in northeast Madrid not far from the king of Spain's palatial royal residence.