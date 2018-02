Javier Fernandez of Spain (C) with coach Brian Orser of Canada (L) reacts after competing in the Free Skating of the Figure Skating Men Single competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Javier Fernandez of Spain in action during the Free Skating of the Figure Skating Men's Single competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Javier Fernandez of Spain in action during the Free Skating of the Figure Skating Men's Single competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Spain's Javier Hernandez has won the bronze medal in the men's singles figure skating competition of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics after completing the free skating part of the competition on Saturday.

The short run of the event had been completed on Friday at the same venue.