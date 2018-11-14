Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra (2-R) and Spain's King Felipe VI (2-L) unveil a commemorative plaque with Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell (L) and Spanish firm Repsol's president, Antonio Brufau (R), during the opening of Repsol’s production unit at the La Pampilla refinery, in Ventanilla, Peru, 14 November 2018. EFE-EPA/Lavandeira Jr

Spain's King Felipe VI (l) and Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra (r) at the inauguration of Spanish firm Repsol’s low-sulfur gasoline production unit at the La Pampilla refinery, in Ventanilla, Peru, 14 November 2018. EFE-EPA/Lavandeira Jr

Spain's King Felipe VI on Wednesday concluded his official visit to Peru after inaugurating the new low-sulfur gasoline production modules in which Madrid's Repsol group has made significant investments at the La Pampilla refinery near Lima.

The Spanish monarch pursued his agenda alone on the third and last day of his and his wife's visit to Peru, meeting in Lima with figures linked to the country's independence bicentennial celebrations before traveling to La Pampilla, in neighboring El Callao province, while Queen Letizia began her return flight to Madrid.