Spain's King Felipe VI on Wednesday concluded his official visit to Peru after inaugurating the new low-sulfur gasoline production modules in which Madrid's Repsol group has made significant investments at the La Pampilla refinery near Lima.
The Spanish monarch pursued his agenda alone on the third and last day of his and his wife's visit to Peru, meeting in Lima with figures linked to the country's independence bicentennial celebrations before traveling to La Pampilla, in neighboring El Callao province, while Queen Letizia began her return flight to Madrid.