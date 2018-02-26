Spain's King Felipe VI on Sunday called for maintaining "firm" cooperation among the central government in Madrid, the Catalonian government and the Barcelona City Hall so that the northeastern Spanish city will extend its "continued success" as the headquarters for the Mobile World Congress tech fair.
On his first visit to Catalonia since the Spanish government intervened in the autonomous region's administrative activities and deposed the local chief executive for his independence-minded challenge to central authority, Felipe presided at the dinner prior to the MWC at the Palau de la Musica, where neither Catalonian Parliamentary President Roger Torrent nor Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau officially welcomed him.