Members of the Spanish National Police clash with demonstrators during a protest against Spanish King Felipe VI's attendance at the official welcome dinner for the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona on Feb. 25, 2018. The MWC will be held from Feb. 26 through March 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Enric Fontcuberta

Demonstrators gather outside Barcelona's Palau de la Musica on Feb. 25, 2018, where Spanish King Felipe VI was attending the welcome dinner for the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which will run from Feb. 26 through March 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/Marta Perez

Spain’s King Felipe VI delivers a speech during the official welcome dinner at the the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on Feb. 25, 2018. The MWC will be held from Feb. 26 through March 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Quique Garcia

Spain's King Felipe VI on Sunday called for maintaining "firm" cooperation among the central government in Madrid, the Catalonian government and the Barcelona City Hall so that the northeastern Spanish city will extend its "continued success" as the headquarters for the Mobile World Congress tech fair.

On his first visit to Catalonia since the Spanish government intervened in the autonomous region's administrative activities and deposed the local chief executive for his independence-minded challenge to central authority, Felipe presided at the dinner prior to the MWC at the Palau de la Musica, where neither Catalonian Parliamentary President Roger Torrent nor Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau officially welcomed him.