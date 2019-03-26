Spain's King Felipe VI on Tuesday emphasized the importance of new technologies for the progress of societies and addressed Argentine businessmen to say that Spain is their "natural ally" in building bridges with the international innovative community.
The Spanish monarch delivered this message in a speech before the "Buenos Aires, Buenas Ideas" (Buenos Aires, Good Ideas) forum organized by the Cotec Foundation, of which he is the honorary president, during his and Queen Letizia's official visit to Argentina to highlight the cooperation among the firms of the two countries on specific programs.