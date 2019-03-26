Spain's King Felipe VI (c-r), along with Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell (3rd from l), the head of Telefonica, Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete (r) and Argentine Secretary of Entrepreneurs and Small Businessmen Mariano Mayer (2nd from l) pose for a group photo on March 26, 2019, at the COTEC technological innovation conference in Buenos Aires. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

Telefonica president Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete attends a technological innovation event organized by COTEC in Buenos Aires on 26 March 2019. Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia (not shown) are on a state visit to Argentina, where Spain is the main European investor. EFE-EPA/ Mariscal

Spain's King Felipe VI on Tuesday emphasized the importance of new technologies for the progress of societies and addressed Argentine businessmen to say that Spain is their "natural ally" in building bridges with the international innovative community.

The Spanish monarch delivered this message in a speech before the "Buenos Aires, Buenas Ideas" (Buenos Aires, Good Ideas) forum organized by the Cotec Foundation, of which he is the honorary president, during his and Queen Letizia's official visit to Argentina to highlight the cooperation among the firms of the two countries on specific programs.