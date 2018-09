Spain's King Felipe VI (R) greets Spanish Chief of the Defence Staff, General Fernando Alejandre Martinez during the opening ceremony of the Judicial Year, at the Supreme Court headquarters, in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Angel Diaz

Spain’s King Felipe VI on Monday presided over the opening ceremony of the country’s Legal Year, which starts with a focus set on the Catalan independence trial, expected to be held in the fall.

Judiciary proceedings were also expected to center on the conservative Popular Party leader, Pablo Casado, and whether the Supreme Court will take charge of an investigation into a master's degree which he claims to have completed.