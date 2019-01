King Felipe VI (L) and Iraqi President Barham Salim (R) during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/FRANCISCO GOMEZ/ Spanish Royal Household

King Felipe VI (C) and Spanish Defence Minister, Margarita Robles (3-L), meet Lt. Gen. of the United States Army Paul LaCamera (3-R) in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/FRANCISCO GOMEZ/Spanish Royal Household

King Felipe VI (L) and Lt. Gen. of the United States Army Paul LaCamera (R) during their meeting, coinciding with the monarch's 51st birthday, in Baghdad, Iraq, 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/FRANCISCO GOMEZ /Spanish Royal Household

Spain's King Felipe VI (R) greets Spanish troopers during his visit to their military base in Baghdad on his 51st birthday, in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Spain's King Felipe VI (R) greeting Spanish troops during his visit to their military base, on his 51st birthday, in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/FRANCISCO GOMEZ/Spanish Royal Household

King Felipe VI (C) greeting Spanish troops during his visit to their military base, coinciding with the monarch's 51st birthday, in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/FRANCISCO GOMEZ /Spanish Royal Household

Spain's King Felipe VI arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday to visit Spanish troops deployed in the Iraqi capital as part of a NATO mission involved in the fight against the Islamic State terror organization, according to the Spanish Royal Household.

The king flew to Baghdad on a Spanish Air Force plane, accompanied by Spain's minister of defense, Margarita Robles, on a surprise visit that was not previously announced for security purposes.