Spain's king Felipe VI (L) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during an official visit at Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Nov 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The King of Spain visited NATO's new Brussels headquarters for the first time on Wednesday to highlight his country's commitment to the organization and call for the strong transatlantic bonds which he described as its pillars to be preserved.

Felipe VI arrived at the NATO HQ accompanied by the Spanish minister of Defense, Margarita Robles and, after a wreath-laying ceremony, was escorted by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.