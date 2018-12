Spain's King Felipe VI of Spain (2R) greets a group of diplomats and Spanish Ambassador to Mexico Juan Lopex-Doriga in Mexico City on Friday, Nov. 30. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

Spain's King Felipe VI (R) shakes hands with the International Red Cross representative in Mexico, Jordi Raich, during a reception at the Spanish Embassy in Mexico City on Friday, Nov. 30. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

Spain's King Felipe VI met here Friday with representatives of the Spanish community in Mexico, where the monarch will attend the inauguration of new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The meeting took place at the residence of Spanish Ambassador Juan Lopez-Doriga.