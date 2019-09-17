Spanish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds a press conference after his audience with Spain's King Felipe VI on the second and last day of the kind's round of consultations with the political parties ahead a possible investiture vote, at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain, 17 September 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ballesteros

Spain's King Felipe VI on Tuesday did not name a candidate to form a new government after his round of contacts with political leaders, a decision that clears the way for a "re-do" of the country's general elections on Nov. 10.

After two days of consultations, the king "determined that there is no candidate having the necessary support whereby the Congress of Deputies ... might give him its confidence," the Royal Palace said in a statement, referring to the lower house of the Cortes Generales, Spain's legislative branch.