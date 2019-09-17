Spain's King Felipe VI on Tuesday did not name a candidate to form a new government after his round of contacts with political leaders, a decision that clears the way for a "re-do" of the country's general elections on Nov. 10.
After two days of consultations, the king "determined that there is no candidate having the necessary support whereby the Congress of Deputies ... might give him its confidence," the Royal Palace said in a statement, referring to the lower house of the Cortes Generales, Spain's legislative branch.