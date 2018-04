Spain's King Felipe VI (2-R) and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (2-L), Salamanca University rector Ricardo Rivero (R) and Castile-Leon regional Government President Juan Vicente Herrera (3-L), during the solemn act held on the occasion of the 8th centenary of Salamanca University, in Salamanca, Spain, Apr. 18, 2018. . EPA-EFE/JM GARCIA

The Spanish king on Wednesday called for deeper collaboration between the academic institutions of Spain and Portugal.

King Felipe VI addressed the crowd at an event marking the 800th anniversary of the prestigious Salamanca University which coincided with the final stage of Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's three-day state visit to Spain.