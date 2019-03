Spain's King Felipe VI (L) and President of Argentina's Supreme Court of Justice Carlos Rosenkrantz (R) during a visit at the Senate of the Nation, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March, 25, 2019. EPA.EFE/ Sebastian Mariscal

Spain's King Felipe (L) and Queen Letizia (R) toast with Argentinian President Mauricio Macri before a gala dinner in honor of the royals at the CCK Cultural Center, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 25 March 2019. EFE/ Mariscal

Spain's King Felipe (C) speaks during a gala dinner in his honor, chaired by Argentinian President Maruicio Macri, at the CCK Cultural Center, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March, 25, 2019. EFE/ Mariscal

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia began their first state visit to Argentina on Monday with a message of total support from Spain for the economic reforms being carried out by President Mauricio Macri.

After visiting the monument to the hero of Argentine independence, Gen. Jose de San Martin, the monarchs were welcomed in a ceremony that took place at the Casa Rosada - the presidential residence - where they were received by Macri and his wife, Juliana Awada.