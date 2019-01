File image dated July 14, 2014, shows the Kings of Spain: Felipe VI (2L) and Letizia (R), the king of Morocco, Mohammed VI (2R), and princess Lalla Salma (L), during the royal dinner hosted by the Moroccan monarch at Rabat's royal palace. The visit is described as the new Kings of Spain first visit to a non-European Union country after their Royal proclamation. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Zipi/POOL

The official state visit of the kings of Spain to the kingdom of Morocco, which has suffered various delays, remains on schedule this coming mid-February, diplomatic sources on Friday told Efe.

Although the exact date and agenda of the Royal visit awaits official confirmation, both Moroccan and Spanish governments have accelerated the official visit preparations which Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had counted on taking place in 2019.