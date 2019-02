Peruvian President, Martin Alberto Vizcarra during his speech to the joint Congress-Senate session in the Spanish Lower Chamber during his official visit to Spain. In Madrid, Feb 27, 2019. EFE-EPA /JP Gandul

Peruvian President, Martin Alberto Vizcarra and Madrid's city Mayor, Manuela Carmena during his visit to the City Hall where he was handed the city keys. EFE-EPA /Emilio Naranjo

Peruvian President, Martin Alberto Vizcarra (CL), and his wife, Maribel Diaz Cabello (CR) arrive for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Spanish cenotaph during their state visit to Spain, in Madrid, Feb 27, 2019. EFE-EPA /FERNANDO VILLAR

Felipe VI (2R) and Letizia (R) of Spain and Peruvian President, Martin Alberto Vizcarra (2L), and his wife, Maribel Diaz Cabello (L), react to during the welcome ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, Feb 27, 2019.. EFE/ J.j. Guillen

The King of Spain, Felipe VI and the President of Peru Martín Alberto Vizcarra reviewing the Royal Guards during the official welcome act at Madrid's Royal Palace, in Madrid, Feb 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/J.J.Guillén

The Kings of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia, during the official welcome act of the President and First Lady of Peru, Martín Alberto Vizcarra, and Maribel Díaz Cabello, at Madrid's Royal Palace, in Madrid, Feb 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/J.J.Guillén

The king and queen of Spain on Wednesday welcomed Peru's president and first lady to the capital of the Iberian nation for the first time since he came to power for a state visit aimed at boosting bilateral relations between their countries.

