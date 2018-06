Spain's King Felipe VI (C) and Queen Letizia (L) attend the opening of the exhibition "Masterpieces of Spanish Painting from Madrid Collections," which includes pictures from several Madrid museums, during the Spanish royals' visit to San Antonio, Texas, on 18 June 2018. EFE-EPA/Zipi

Spain's King Felipe VI (R) and Queen Letizia (C) attend the opening of the exhibition "Masterpieces of Spanish Painting from Madrid Collections," which includes pictures from several Madrid museums, during the Spanish royals' visit to San Antonio, Texas, on 18 June 2018. EFE-EPA/Zipi

Spain's King Felipe VI said Monday, on the eve of his White House meeting with President Donald Trump, that relations between the two countries are marked by "friendship and mutual trust."

Felipe emphasized Madrid's good relations with Washington at a forum of US Hispanic leaders at the end of his stay in San Antonio, Texas, with Queen Letizia.