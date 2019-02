King Felipe VI of Spain (2-L) is welcomed by Prime Minister of Morocco Saad Eddine al-Othmani (L) in Rabat, Morocco, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

King Felipe VI of Spain signs the guest book during a visit at Mausoleum of Mohammed V in Rabat, Morocco, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

Queen Letizia of Spain is seen during her visit to Mausoleum of Mohammed V in Rabat, Morocco, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Juanjo Martín

King Felipe VI of Spain (C-L) and and Queen Letizia (C-R) visit Mausoleum of Mohammed V in Rabat, Morocco, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

King Felipe VI of Spain (C-L) and and Queen Letizia (C-R) visit Mausoleum of Mohammed V in Rabat, Morocco, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

King Felipe VI of Spain (L) and and Queen Letizia visit Mausoleum of Mohammed V in Rabat, Morocco, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain visited Thursday the historical Mausoleum of Mohammed V at the beginning of the second day of their visit to Morocco.

The king and his spouse laid wreaths at the memorial located in Morocco's capital to honor the late King Hassan II who is buried next to his father Mohammed V, as documented by epa-efe journalist on the ground.