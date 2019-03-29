Cordoba, Argentina, Mar 29 (epa-efe) - Maria Teresa Fernandez de la Vega, who spent six years as Spain's deputy prime minister, told EFE here Friday that her country will have a woman premier "sooner rather than later."

"The movement of the young women is pushing with vigor and that is the greatest satisfaction I get: to see young women push and that they will no longer allow everything we have suffered throughout history," she said during a visit to the Argentine city of Cordoba to take part in the eighth International Congress of the Spanish Language.