Spain's new Socialist Party cabinet was formally sworn in under the auspices of the country's king Thursday less than a week after the conservative prime minister and his government were ousted by an abrupt motion of no-confidence.
The 17 members of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's center-left socialist government, which is composed of 11 women and six men, took oath in a ceremony presided over by King Felipe VI at his official residence, the Zarzuela Palace in the northwestern outskirts of the capital Madrid.