Spanish astronaut Pedro Duque (C) is sworn in as Spanish Science, Innovation and Universities Minister, next to Spain's King Felipe VI (2-R) and Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (R) at La Zarzuela Palace, in Madrid, Spain, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JJ GUILLEN /

Nadia Calvino (C) is sworn in as Spanish Economy Minister, next to Spain's King Felipe VI (2-R) and Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (R) at La Zarzuela Palace, in Madrid, Spain, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JJ GUILLEN

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (L), and Spain's King Felipe VI (R) attend the swearing-in ceremony of new Cabinet at La Zarzuela Palace, in Madrid, Spain, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Spanish King Felipe VI (C) and Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (C-L), pose for a family photo with the new Cabinet after the swearing-in ceremony at La Zarzuela Palace, in Madrid, Spain, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JJ GUILLEN

Spain's new Socialist Party cabinet was formally sworn in under the auspices of the country's king Thursday less than a week after the conservative prime minister and his government were ousted by an abrupt motion of no-confidence.

The 17 members of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's center-left socialist government, which is composed of 11 women and six men, took oath in a ceremony presided over by King Felipe VI at his official residence, the Zarzuela Palace in the northwestern outskirts of the capital Madrid.