(L-R) European Council President Donald Tusk, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during an European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

A handout photo made available by the German Government shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) talking with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of the second day of an European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 29 June 2018. EPA-EFE/GUIDO BERGMANN/GERMAN GOVERNMENT

Spain's new prime minister on Friday kicked off the last day of a European Council summit with a meeting with Germany's chancellor and the prime minister of Greece.

Following tough hours-long talks on the bloc's approach to migration, which began Thursday and continued into the early hours, Pedro Sánchez, Angela Merkel and Alexis Tsipras held trilateral talks to discuss a final agreement reached between European Union leaders.