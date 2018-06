Spanish new Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, exits the Palace of la Moncloa to welcom his Ukrainian counterpart, Petro Poroshenko (not pictured), prior to their meeting at the Palace of la Moncloa in Madrid, Spain June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

New Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (R), speaks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Petro Poroshenko, during their meeting at the Palace of la Moncloa in Madrid, Spain June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

New Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (R), speaks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Petro Poroshenko, during their meeting at the Palace of la Moncloa in Madrid, Spain June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Spain's new prime minister on Monday welcomed the president of Ukraine in what was his first official act since taking over from his conservative predecessor, who was ousted in a motion of no confidence.

Pedro Sánchez, leader of the Socialist Party (PSOE), met with Petro Poroshenko at Moncloa, the official residence of the Spanish prime minister, which until Friday's vote had been inhabited by Mariano Rajoy.