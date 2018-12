Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (2-R), arrives for the Intergovernmental Conference on the Global Compact for Migration in Marrakech, Morocco, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Spain's PM calls for efforts to curb politicization of migration

Spain's prime minister on Monday called on the international community to thwart the politicization of immigration by right-wing, nationalist and xenophobic political parties.

Pedro Sanchez addressed a United Nations meeting in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, where participating nations seek to a adopt a sweeping pact on global migration.