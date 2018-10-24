Spain's prime minister on Wednesday condemned the alleged slaying of a Saudi Arabian journalist in Istanbul three weeks ago but ruled out canceling a multi-billion dollar arms deal with the Arab kingdom as it would endanger Spanish jobs.
Socialist Party head Pedro Sanchez has come under press from left-wing party Podemos and Catalan separatist outfits, on whose support he often relies to pass legislation through the Chamber of Deputies – the lower rung of lawmaking in Spain – to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the alleged murder of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate on Oct. 2.