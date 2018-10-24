Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (L), speaks with Deputy Prime Minister, Carmen Calvo (C), and Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell, during the Government's Question Time at the Lower Chamber in the Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Spain's prime minister on Wednesday condemned the alleged slaying of a Saudi Arabian journalist in Istanbul three weeks ago but ruled out canceling a multi-billion dollar arms deal with the Arab kingdom as it would endanger Spanish jobs.

Socialist Party head Pedro Sanchez has come under press from left-wing party Podemos and Catalan separatist outfits, on whose support he often relies to pass legislation through the Chamber of Deputies – the lower rung of lawmaking in Spain – to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the alleged murder of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate on Oct. 2.