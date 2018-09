Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, delivers a speech during the presentation of the acts that will be held on occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution at the Hall of the Lost Steps in the Lower House in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations as well as cooperation between Russia and the European Union in a phone call, the Kremlin told EFE on Thursday.

An official statement said both leaders expressed their joint interest in boosting political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.