Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R) and Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno reach for a handshake during the signing of bilateral agreements at La Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Spain's prime minister and Ecuador's president on Thursday signed an agreement to boost bilateral cooperation in police and security matters, including an increased effort to tackle international organized crime.

Pedro Sánchez, who heads the new Socialist Party (PSOE) government in Spain, welcomed Lenín Moreno to his official Moncloa Palace residence in Madrid where they had a working lunch with cabinet members from each nation.