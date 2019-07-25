Leader of People's Party (PP), Pablo Casado (R), and Secretary-General, Teodoro Garcia Egea (L), during the second day of the investiture debate at the Parliament's Lower Chamber, in Madrid, Spain, 23 July 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Spanish opposition Ciudadanos (Citizens) party's leader, Albert Rivera, delivers a speech during the second and last investiture vote of acting Prime Minister and aspirant for re-election Pedro Sanchez at Lower Chamber of Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, 25 July 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Spanish acting Prime Minister and aspirant for re-election Pedro Sanchez (C-L) and acting Deputy Prime Minister, Carmen Calvo (C-R) wait at the beginning of the second and last investiture votel at Lower Chamber of Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, 25 July 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Spanish left coalition Unidas Podemos (United, We Can)'s leader Pablo Iglesias (L), waits the beginning the second and last investiture vote of acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (unseen) at the Lower Chamber of Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, 25 July 2019. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Spanish acting Prime Minister and aspirant for re-election Pedro Sanchez arrives at the Lower Chamber of Spanish Parliament to attend the second and last investiture vote in Madrid, Spain, 25 July 2019. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Spanish lawmakers have for a second time blocked caretaker prime minister Pedro Sánchez in his bid to stay in office following a collapse in talks with a left-wing party amid disagreements over the distribution of ministries, leaks and accusations of disrespect.

Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Sánchez had been banking on the votes of Unidas Podemos (United We Can), a grassroots party led by Pablo Iglesias, to scoop up the simple parliamentary majority he required to remain office, more yes votes than no.