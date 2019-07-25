Spanish lawmakers have for a second time blocked caretaker prime minister Pedro Sánchez in his bid to stay in office following a collapse in talks with a left-wing party amid disagreements over the distribution of ministries, leaks and accusations of disrespect.
Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Sánchez had been banking on the votes of Unidas Podemos (United We Can), a grassroots party led by Pablo Iglesias, to scoop up the simple parliamentary majority he required to remain office, more yes votes than no.