Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R) and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles (L) prior to the Christmas traditional speech to Spain's troops around the world on Juan Carlos I aircraft carrier at Rota Naval Base in Cadiz, Andalusia, Spain, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FERNANDO CALVO

Spain's prime minister traveled to Mali on Thursday to visit his country's military contingent deployed there as part of a European Union mission.

Pedro Sanchez was also expected to meet his Malian counterpart, Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga.