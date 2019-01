The Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez speaks during the XI Party of European Socialists Congress under the theme 'Fair, Free, Sustainable - The Progressive Europe We Want', at the ISCTE - University Institute of Lisbon, in Lisbon, Portugal, Dec 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks at a news conference after the end of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN WARNAND

Spain's Socialist government was set to present its budget proposal at a cabinet meeting this week even though it has no guarantee of counting with enough support for it to gain approval in Parliament, the prime minister said Tuesday.

Pedro Sánchez, whose party (PSOE) has just 84 lawmakers in Spain’s 350-seat parliament and relies on support from the anti-austerity Podemos party as well as Basque and Catalan nationalists, said he hoped to push through the budget with wide parliamentary backing.