Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez intends to lay the groundwork to take advantage of the "unique opportunity" in the next few years to tighten relations and cooperation between the European Union and Latin America.

Sanchez on Thursday was in Ecuador on the second leg of his Latin American tour - which already has taken him to Colombia and will also include Honduras - and during his meeting with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso he delivered the same message that he had transmitted to Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday.