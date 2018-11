Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a press conference after his meeting with King Mohamed VI of Morocco (not pictured) held at the Royal Palace of Rabat, Morocco, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Ballesteros

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (2-L) and King Mohamed VI of Morocco (C) speak during their meeting at the Royal Palace of Rabat, Morocco, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Ballesteros

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) and King Mohamed VI of Morocco (R) pose during their meeting at the Royal Palace of Rabat, Morocco, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Ballesteros

The prime minister of Spain on Monday met with the king of Morocco for nearly an hour in the capital Rabat, capping his first visit to the North African country while in office.

Pedro Sanchez had an audience with Mohammed VI and discussed the pending visit by Spain's King Felipe VI, which had initially been scheduled for January 2018.